Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters in the West End

Theatre Royal Haymarket is set to reopen with a long-running production of Love Letters starring Martin Shaw (Judge John Deed) and Jenny Seagrove (The Exorcist).

Running from the middle of next month for one week, the new revival of A R Gurney's 1988 play is directed by Roy Marsden.

It follows two friends who write intimate letters to one another across a lifetime. There will be limited seating in the auditorium with social distancing measures in place to help keep audiences safe as the pandemic continues.

The show is set to run from 3 December to 7 February 2021, with the piece lasting 1 hour 50 minutes including an interval.

Conventionally home to Only Fools and Horses the Musical, the venue will play host to the Bill Kenwright production with social distancing and Covid-security measures in place. Audiences will wear face masks throughout the show.

Love Letters ran at Theatre Royal Windsor last month and now heads to London, set to play from the first day that lockdown measures are set to be eased.