Mark Benton to lead cast of Village Idiot for Ramps on the Moon

Casting has been revealed for the Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon co-production of Village Idiot.

Penned by Samson Hawkins and helmed by Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall, the world premiere comedy is set in Syresham, South Northamptonshire, where family feuds kick off around a country fair. It markes the first new original play staged by the Ramps on the Moon.

Hawkins said: "I was a fencing contractor and I wanted to be a playwright, so I wrote a play about being a fencing contractor. I hope this play captures rural life in a way that will be recognisable to people from that background and enlightening to those not. It's a message from the country people to the townies, a defence of who we are, and maybe even a challenge for the future."

The cast includes Mark Benton (he/him) as Kevin, Maximilian Fairley (he/him) as Harry, Philip Labey (he/him) as Peter, Joseph Langdon (he/him) as Liam, Eileen Nicholas (she/her) as Barbara and Faye Wiggan (she/her) as Debbie.

The creative team also features set and costume designer Lily Arnold (she/her), lighting designer Richard Howell (he/him), composer and sound designer Max Pappenheim (he/him), movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (she/her), casting director Jacob Sparrow (he/him), associate director Timothy Trimmingham Lee (he/him), costume supervisor Emilie Carter Berger (she/her), production manager Andrew Quick (he/him), company stage manager Patricia Davenport (she/her), deputy stage manager Sabine Schmidt-Bink (she/her) and assistant stage manager Zoe Leonard (she/her).

The production will open at Nottingham Playhouse (11 to 25 March), before visiting the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (29 March to 1 April) and Theatre Royal Stratford East (13 April to 6 May).

All performances of Village Idiot will be captioned and presented in a relaxed environment, with designated socially distanced and masked, BSL interpreted and audio described performances.