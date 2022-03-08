Maria Friedman extends Menier concert run

Award-winning performer Maria Friedman is certainly going to be no stranger to stages this year – she's been announced in the last week as directing her revival of Merrily We Roll Along in New York, while also co-directing a Sondheim tribute concert at the Sondheim Theatre.

She has also now extended the run of her new concert production Legacy, running at the Menier Chocolate Factory, due to popular demand.

Celebrating the works of famed writers Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, the evening sees renditions of numbers such as "Broadway Baby", "Losing My Mind", "A Piece Of Sky" and "Nothing".

Friedman is joined on stage by musical director and pianist, Theo Jamieson, and with fellow performers Matthew White, Ian McLarnon, Alfie Friedman and Desmonda Cathabel, and a choir from the Royal Academy of Music. Jamieson is accompanied by Paul Moylan on double bass, and James Powell on percussion.

It is now running until 17 April – you can have a look at production images below.



© Nobby Clark



