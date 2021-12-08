Mandatory face coverings and Covid Pass made compulsory for some venues under new Covid guidance

The Prime Minister has released fresh guidance for those attending theatre events in England.

Alongside new work-from-home messaging, the Prime Minister has confirmed that masks will be required in all events spaces "including theatres and cinemas" from next week.

Furthermore, the Covid Pass, which provides evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test or of two doses of the Covid vaccine, will be mandatory in unseated venues of over 500-person-capacity indoors and 4000-people-capacity outdoors and any venue with a capacity of over 10,000.

Many venues have already made the Covid Pass mandatory for attendees (as well as compulsory mask wearing) – including those operated by Delfont Mackintosh, ATG and LWTheatres.

No mention has been made of social distancing or closure of venues, unlike previous lockdowns. The fresh guidance around masks will come in from Friday