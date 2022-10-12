Mamma Mia! The Party – images of the new cast released

New images have been released for Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2 in London.

Set at Nikos Taverna on the Greek island of Skopelos, where the film adaptation of the popular West End musical was captured, the theatrical dining experience combines a rom-com storyline with a four-course Greek meal and, of course, ABBA's greatest hits, culminating with a 1970s-style disco.

The new cast members includes Javier Rasero (as Nikos), Scarlet Gabriel (as Debbie), Luke Friend (as Adam), Noah Sinigaglia (as Konstantina), Rosie Rowlands (as Bella at certain performances), Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley.

They join continuing cast members Lorraine Chappell (as Kate), Dawn Spence (as Grandma), Allie Ho Chee (as Bella at certain performances), Tamara Perks (as Nina) and Oscar Balmaseda (as Fernando), Claudia Bradley and Ellis Dackombe.

The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live, Mamma Mia! The Party features a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, with the English book by Sandi Toksvig, co-direction and choreography by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, set design by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, costumes by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Tickets are on sale below.





Javier Rasero

© Grant Walker

Noah Sinigaglia and Luke Friend

© Grant Walker

Scarlet Gabriel

© Grant Walker

Steve Rushton, Tamara Perks, Luke Friend and Kathryn Tindall

© Grant Walker