Watch the original Mamma Mia! cast perform a special number to hospitalised former company member

Yesterday was the 21st birthday of Mamma Mia! in the West End, after the musical had its world premiere back in 1999.

The original cast wanted to mark the occasion but there was one problem – cast member Neal Wright had sadly been taken to hospital due to a coronavirus infection.

So rather than simply celebrate the show, the original cast reunited to perform a special number from isolation to wish Neal all the best, while also thanking the incredible and tireless work being done by NHS staff up and down the country.