Mamma Mia! announces full cast and dates for West End return

Full casting and a West End return for Mamma Mia! have been revealed.

The show will play once more at the Novello Theatre from 25 August 2021, with producer Judy Craymer saying: "We cannot wait to get the full theatrical experience of Mamma Mia! back into the West End and what better way to leave lockdown than to be transported to our sunny Greek idyll. Mamma Mia! has to be the perfect staycation destination."

Returning to the cast will be Mazz Murray as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa. They will be joined by Josie Benson ( In The Heights) as Tanya, Gemma Goggin (Doctor Faustus ) as Rosie, Emma Mullen (Shetland) as Sophie, Jack Danson (2020 graduate) as Sky, Tegan Bannister (Les Misérables) as Ali, Michael Nelson (Mamma Mia!) as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges (2020 graduate) as Pepper, with Natalie Langston (Evita) playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also new to the cast will be Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, George Olney, Kyle Turner and Alex Woodward, who will be joining Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Frankie Jones, Lauren Hampton, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O'Brien, Michael Storrs, Michael Tyler and Simon Willmont.

With the iconic tunes of ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the piece is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

Tickets are on sale now.