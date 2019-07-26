Magic Goes Wrong in the West End and at the Lowry full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Magic Goes Wrong in the West End and at The Lowry.

The cast will include Bryony Corrigan as Spitzmaus, Roxy Faridany as Eugenia, Dave Hearn as The Blade, Henry Lewis as Mind Mangler, Henry Shields as Sophisticato, Jonathan Sayer as Mickey and Nancy Zamit and Bear. The piece's ensemble is completed by Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith and Liv Spencer.

Magic Goes Wrong follows an inept group of magicians trying to do magic at a charity event, only for it all to go horribly wrong, in typical Mischief Theatre fashion. It runs from 14 December in the West end after an initial run in Salford from 6 to 11 August.

Two of Mischief's other shows, The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, are both currently running in the West End, with the company's Peter Pan Goes Wrong preparing for a UK tour.

The show is part of Mischief's West End residency, which begins with Groan Ups in September.