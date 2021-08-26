Magic at the Musicals concert at the Royal Albert Hall line-up revealed

Magic at the Musicals is back in October, with what is shaping up to be a big stagey bonanza of live performance!

Hosted by Ruthie Henshall and Jason Manford and performed at the Royal Albert Hall, the event will be a celebration of all things musical theatre.

Appearing this year will be & Juliet, Frozen, Pretty Woman, Come from Away, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Lion King, Mamma Mia! and Back to the Future The Musical, alongside Cinderella, Dear Evan Hansen, Jersey Boys and Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical.

Henshall said today: "I am so thrilled and excited about hosting Magic at the Musicals. It is one of the nights of the year I look forward to most. For the theatre to have been dormant for so long it's only fitting to give all the shows the Royal Albert Hall as a platform and a backdrop.

"Magic Radio knows how to put on a show and hosting with Jason Manford is anyone's dream job! The man is funny, talented and an all-round lovely bloke. Very chuffed it's him."