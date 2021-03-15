Ma Rainey's Black Bottom among Oscar contenders

Netflix's adaptation of August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is among the shortlists for this year's Oscars, which also boast a plethora of British talent.

The film, which is produced by Denzel Washington as part of his mission to adapt all ten of Wilson's century-spanning Pittsburgh Cycle, is nominated for five awards.

These include a Best Actress nod for Viola Davis, who won Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for Wilson's Fences, and a posthumous Best Actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman.

British actors up for awards include Sacha Baron-Cohen, Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Kirby, Gary Oldman and Riz Ahmed.

The film version of Florian Zeller's play The Father, which received its UK premiere at the Tricycle Theatre (now the Kiln Theatre) in 2015, is among the eight nominations for Best Picture.

Elsewhere Emerald Fennell, who wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming musical Cinderella, is nominated for Best Director, for her film Promising Young Woman. It's the first time two women - Chloe Zhao is also nominated for Nomadland - have made the shortlist of that category.

This year's most nominated film is Mank, a biopic starring Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane scriptwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

The winners will be announced on 25 April.

2021 Oscar nominations - selected categories

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Best supporting actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

