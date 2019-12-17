Lungs starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith to transfer to New York

The Old Vic's revival of Lungs, led by Matt Smith and Claire Foy, will run in New York in 2020, it has been announced.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the piece will open at the BAM Harvey Theater on 25 March 2020, running until 19 April.

Duncan Macmillan's one-act play follows a couple who grapple with the idea of having a child while also sustaining their relationship. It was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Actor and Actress.

The original production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane and Katy Rudd as associate director.

Warchus said: "It's been a huge pleasure to work with these two exceptional actors on Duncan Macmillan's brilliant play Lungs. I'm delighted that we have this chance to share our production with American audiences alongside two other Old Vic shows in New York, A Christmas Carol and Girl from the North Country."