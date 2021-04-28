Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats at the Soho Theatre casting unveiled

Casting has been revealed for Lucinda Coxon's Herding Cats at the Soho Theatre.

Directed by Anthony Banks, the piece will see two actors perform live in London, with a third actor streamed in real-time from the USA. Spectators can either watch in-situ at the Soho Theatre or via streaming platform Stellar.

Appearing in the show will be Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott), Greg Germann (Grey's Anatomy) and Jassa Ahluwalia (Peaky Blinders), with Germann performing live from Los Angeles.

The piece, playing from 20 to 23 May, follows three people – Justine, Michael and Saddo – grappling with the modern world.

The additional creative team includes lighting designer Howard Hudson (& Juliet), costume designer Susan Kulkarni (Secret Cinema), video designer Andrzej Goulding (& Juliet), set designer Grace Smart (Susanna), and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham (Blindness).

In the UK the show is cast by Stuart Burt (2021 CDG Award Winner) with Taylor Williams (2021 Artios Award Winner) casting in the US.