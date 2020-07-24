Lucie Jones announces release date and details for live West End album

West End star Lucie Jones has revealed details for her upcoming album, recorded live before lockdown at the Adelphi Theatre.

Jones, whose credits include Waitress and Legally Blonde, will be releasing the album on 25 September. A two-CD set will include a bonus interview, post-show thoughts and candid rehearsal recordings.

The performer is accompanied by the 22-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) with special guests John Owen-Jones and Marisha Wallace.

Jones said: "That evening is still a blur – I still cannot believe how lucky I was to get to share those songs with such a warm audience and in such a special place to me. Having spent nine months as Jenna at the Adelphi, it was the weirdest and most wonderful experience to step out on to the stage as just Lucie! I relished every single second, and I'm beyond thrilled that the memory of that night will live on forever in the form of this live album."

Songs in the album include "Don't Rain On My Parade" (Funny Girl), "Summer In Ohio" (The Last Five Years), as well as "She Used To Be Mine" ("Waitress"), "Into The Unknown" (Frozen 2), and a new arrangement of "Never Give Up On You", her Eurovision hit.

