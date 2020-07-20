Spice World drive-in concert to feature Lucie Jones, Aimie Atkinson, Bronté Barbé, Danielle Steers and Zizi Strallen

Five West End stars will come together to perform a live concert of Spice Girls hits before a drive-in cinema screening of Spice World.

Put together by producer Paul Taylor-Mills, the concert will feature Aimie Atkinson (Six / Pretty Woman) as Ginger, Bronté Barbé (Shrek/Beautiful) as Baby, Lucie Jones (Waitress/Rent) as Sporty, Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins/Strictly Ballroom) as Posh and Danielle Steers (Bat Out of Hell/Six) as Scary.

Presented at the Troubadour Meridian Water, the drive-in experience will start at 9pm on Saturday 1 August, with doors opening at 8.15pm.

Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and updated in accordance with government guidelines for the performances, with cast, crew and audiences all observing protocols throughout the evening.

The performances are in a raised central location and relayed back to a giant cinema screen, giving everyone a great view wherever they park up.

Tickets are on sale now. There are ten free car tickets per showing for NHS and care workers, booked with the code NHSSTAFF. Valid ID must be presented at event.

The concert has lighting by Andrew Exeter, sound by Dan Samson and choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento.