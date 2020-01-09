Love, Love, Love at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre casting announced

Casting has been announced for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's revival of Mike Bartlett's Love, Love, Love.

The production, which is the second to be directed by Rachel O'Riordan in her inaugural season as artistic director, will star Olivier Award-nominee Rachael Stirling (Wild Bill) as Sandra, alongside Nicholas Burns (Measure for Measure) as Sandra's partner Kenneth. Patrick Knowles (Imperium) will play Henry, Kenneth's brother.

The cast will also feature Isabella Laughland (Slaughterhouse Rulez) and Mike Noble (Reasons to Stay Alive) as Sandra and Kenneth's children Rose and Jamie.

Set over 40 years, Love, Love, Love follows a couple as they come together in a period of turmoil, hedonism and national prosperity. It was first seen at the Royal Court in 2012.

The revival of Bartlett's play has set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, lighting by Paul Keogan, sound and composition by Simon Slater and casting by Sam Stevenson.

It runs at the London venue from 5 March to 4 April 2020, with tickets on sale now.