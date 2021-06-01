Louise Redknapp reprises role in 9 to 5 The Musical on UK tour

Louise Redknapp will reprise her role as Violet Newstead in the forthcoming UK tour of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical.

Redknapp will appear in the show from 24 August 2021 at Glasgow King's Theatre, with further casting to be announced soon.

The tour is currently scheduled to open in Woking 13 August (it was originally due to kick off on 21 June), before visiting Manchester Palace, Glasgow King's, Southampton Mayflower, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Edinburgh Playhouse, Marlowe Canterbury, Aylesbury Waterside, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Bristol Hippodrome, New Wimbledon, Liverpool Empire, Sunderland Empire, Alexandra Birmingham, Eden Court Inverness and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

Redknapp played the role of Violet Newstead to when 9 to 5 The Musical opened in the West End at the Savoy Theatre in 2019. Her other theatre credits include Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret. In 2016 she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Dolly Parton said today "I am so proud that 9 to 5 will be coming back soon to theatres all across the UK. Louise has been wonderful since she led the show in the West End and we're all so excited to give audiences the best night out after we have all waited so long!"

Tickets are on sale now via WhatsOnStage