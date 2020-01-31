Louise Dearman to perform solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall

Louise Dearman will perform a solo concert at Cadogan Hall on 31 May 2020, it has been announced, with tickets on sale now.

Dearman has a raft of credits to her name, including Eva Perón in Evita, Sarah Brown and Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. She is notably the only performer to have played both lead roles – Elphaba and Glinda – full time in Wicked.

She has also released a number of albums – You and I in 2005, Here Comes to Sun in 2012 as well as For You, For Me in 2018. She has sung alongside the likes of Josh Groban, Kerry Ellis, Michael Ball, Scott Alan, Ramin Karimloo and Lee Mead, but the Cadogan Hall concert will mark her biggest solo concert to date.

Dearman will be performing for one night only at west London's Cadogan Hall, with the show starting at 6.30pm.