Louis Smith and Amber Davies to star in Bring It On UK and Ireland tour

Louis Smith and Amber Davies will star in the upcoming UK tour of Bring It On: the Musical, it was announced today.

The musical's Twitter account announced that Smith will star as Cameron and Davies will play Campbell – the role played on Broadway by Taylor Louderman (Regina George in Mean Girls).

The show also held open auditions in London last month to find additional members of the company – a full cast and creative are still to be announced.

The brand new production will open at Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 6 June 2020, and will then visit Sunderland Empire from 9 to 13 June, Milton Keynes Theatre 16 to 20 June, Wales Millennium Centre 23 to 27 June, Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June to 4 July; Hull New Theatre 7 to 11 July, Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 to 18 July, Manchester Opera House 21 to 25 July, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 to 8 August, New Theatre Peterborough from 18 to 22 August, Malvern Festival Theatre 17 to 21 November and Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 November.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty.