Louis Gaunt to join Mary Poppins as Bert

Meet your new Burt!

Louis Gaunt (Sweet Charity, Oklahoma!) will take on the role from 22 June 2022, replacing Charlie Stemp, who is set to star in Crazy For You this summer.

The cast will therefore comprise of Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Louis Gaunt as Bert, Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Sophie Hartley-Booth, Erin Hillyer, Megan Judge, Shayla McCormack, Arrabella McDermott and Maddison Thew currently alternate the role of Jane Banks with Logan Clark, Cian Eagle-Service, Oliver Gordon, George Hamblin, Charlie Murphy, Gabriel Payne, Sebastian Selwood, Noah Swer-Fox and Frankie Treadaway alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The ensemble comprises Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

The show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, with new songs and additional music by the award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This production of Mary Poppins has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Sound design is by Paul Gatehouse and lighting is by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.