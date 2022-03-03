Crazy for You to be revived for 30th anniversary

A 30th-anniversary revival of George and Ira Gershwin's Crazy For You will be staged from 11 July to 4 September in Chichester.

Susan Stroman (Young Frankenstein) directs and choreographs the show having previously choreographed the original production in 1992 – with the piece winning the Tony Award for Best Musical and Stroman picking up her first Tony for Best Choreography. It transferred to the West End in 1993 with a cast including Ruthie Henshall and Chris Langham.

It will have set design by Beowulf Borritt, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington, musical direction by Alan Williams, new orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland (based on those by William David Brohn, with sound by Kai Harada.

Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins) will star in the show as Bobby Child – returning to the venue after appearing in Half a Sixpence, with Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Bela Zangler. Further casting is to be revealed. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

