Chichester Festival Theatre unveils 2022 season including Poirot and Local Hero

Chichester Festival Theatre has unveiled its 2022 season.

Alongside the 30th anniversary revival of Crazy for You and a world premiere adaptation of The Famous Five (co-produced with Theatr Clwyd) will be a staging of Murder On The Orient Express, led by Henry Goodman as Poirot and adapted from Agatha Christie by Ken Ludwig.

Playing from 13 May to 4 June, it is directed by former CFT artistic director Jonathan Church (Singin' in the Rain) and designed by Robert Jones (Oklahoma!). The production will have lighting by Mark Henderson, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Christopher Shutt, movement by Lucy Hind, and casting by Gabrielle Dawes CDG.

As previously revealed, Amanda Abbington, Frances Barber and Reece Shearsmith will star in Steven Moffat's The Unfriend, directed by Mark Gatiss and also featuring Maddie Holliday and Michael Simkins. Running from 21 May to 9 July, it is designed by Robert Jones, with lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Ella Wahlström and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Local Hero, the musical based on the beloved Bill Forsyth film, is staged by artistic director Daniel Evans with book by David Greig and music and lyrics by Mark Knopfler.

Playing from 8 October to 19 November, it is designed by Frankie Bradshaw; the musical director will be Richard John and the music producer, Guy Fletcher; with orchestrations and arrangements by Dave Milligan, lighting design by Paule Constable with Ryan Day, sound design by Paul Arditti and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Roy Williams' Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads will return, this time playing in the Minerva Theatre. Directed by Nicole Charles and set in a pub, the five-star production will feature original cast members Kirsty J Curtis, Jennifer Daley, Michael Hodgson and Mark Springer, with further casting to be announced.

It runs from 22 July to 13 August with set design by Joanna Scotcher, costume design by Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting by Joshua Carr, sound by George Dennis, video by Isaac Madge, movement by Chris Whittaker, fight direction by Kate Waters and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Josh Seymour will direct Christopher Shinn's The Narcissist – all about an analytics campaign manager. It is designed by Jasmine Swan, with lighting by Jess Bernberg, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement by Chi-San Howard and casting by Amy Ball CDG, with run dates from 26 August to 24 September.

Alan Ayckbourn's Woman in Mind will be staged from 23 September to 15 October, directed by Justin Martin and featuring design by Sophie Thomas and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

For Christmas, the Youth Theatre company will revive Alan Bennett's adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, directed by Dale Rooks with music and additional lyrics by Jeremy Sams. It has set design by Simon Higlett, costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight, musical direction by Colin Billing, lighting by James Whiteside and sound by Gregory Clarke.

The season opens with The Taxidermist's Daughter, as previously announced, while also featuring The Southbury Child with Alex Jennings.