London placed in lockdown tier two – meaning the capital's theatres can open in December

London theatres are officially able to reopen – with the city placed in the English "tier two" category.

As per the new lockdown restriction rules, socially distanced shows will be able to go ahead in line with the most recent guidance.

While London was in tier two (meaning socially distanced shows could go ahead) before the most recent national lockdown, under the new tier two rules, venues will have their capacities restricted to either 50 per cent of normal attendee levels or 1000 spectators, whichever is lower.

The tiers will be reintroduced from 2 December, and then re-evaluated from 16 December (with changes announced on 17 December) every fortnight. We will be providing local updates for areas across England throughout the day, as we receive word from venues. So stay tuned on Twitter and Facebook for more.

