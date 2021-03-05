Live in London concert series to be streamed later this month

The Live in London series of concerts will be streamed from 26 March 2021.

The streamed concerts will feature a line-up of Aaron Sidwell, Anna-Jane Casey, Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies, Julie Atherton, Kim Ismay, Rock of Ages UK Tour Cast Reunion, Ryan Molloy, Sarah O'Connor, Shappi Khorsandi, Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas, Vocal Xtr3me and Yury Revich.

With dates running until 18 April, specific concerts will be played at specific time slots across a Friday to Sunday window.

The concerts were recorded at the Hippodrome Casino in the heart of London in December, with a variety of performers from stage, comedy and music entertaining audiences before the third lockdown began. They will be available via stream.theatre.