Live in London concert series to be streamed later this month
The concerts were filmed at the Hippodrome Casino London in December
The Live in London series of concerts will be streamed from 26 March 2021.
The streamed concerts will feature a line-up of Aaron Sidwell, Anna-Jane Casey, Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies, Julie Atherton, Kim Ismay, Rock of Ages UK Tour Cast Reunion, Ryan Molloy, Sarah O'Connor, Shappi Khorsandi, Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas, Vocal Xtr3me and Yury Revich.
With dates running until 18 April, specific concerts will be played at specific time slots across a Friday to Sunday window.
The concerts were recorded at the Hippodrome Casino in the heart of London in December, with a variety of performers from stage, comedy and music entertaining audiences before the third lockdown began. They will be available via stream.theatre.
