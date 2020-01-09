Live At Zédel unveils 2020 spring season including Ria Jones, Miriam Margoyles and more

Live at Zédel has unveiled its 2020 spring season at Crazy Coqs.

Across the course of the season a variety of big names will perform cabarets, music, comedy and deliver talks at the venue, which is adjacent to Piccadilly Circus in London.

WIth over 200 shows, highlights include Gareth Valentine performing alongside legendary perform Miriam Margoyles, while Vikki Stone will present her Funny Girls deep-dive into the world of musical theatre. La Voix will appear in conversation with Arlene Phillips, and Melissa Errico will celebrate all things Michel Legrand.

West End stars performing include Ryan Molloy, Ria Jones, Lauren Samuels and Sophie Evans, with Samuels and Evans celebrating the music of Judy Garland, ten years on from appearing in smash-hit BBC show Over the Rainbow. Jason Gardiner, Joe Stilgoe, Kelly O'Brien and Miss Hope Springs will all host cabaret nights, while Gary Williams will stage a tribute to the biggest stars that have headlined Vegas.

Benjamin Scheuer will have a three-day residency, while in March a French Fest will offer a variety of Francophile performers. From February there will be a brand new A Capella Series to celebrate a capella stars from across the UK, featuring the London transfer of a hit Broadway A Cappella show, West End goes A Cappella.

Musicians across the season include Jay Rayner, Sophie Solomon, Antonio Forcione, Ian Shaw, Chris Ingham, Dom Pipkin and more, with a Gypsy Jazz Festival running in May.

Double act Shirley and Shirley will present their musical comedy show, while WordTheatre's Love Hurts will return with guests including Gina Bellman, Harriet Walter, Lara Cazalet, Guy Paul, David Soul and Rhashan Stone.