Line-up announced for ITV's All Star Musicals Christmas special

The line-up for this year's All Star Musicals on ITV has been unveiled.

Judged by Samantha Barks, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Elaine Paige, appearing this Christmas will be Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

The evening will feature performances from the likes of My Fair Lady(performed by Brandreth), Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show, with the evening also supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra and more.

Barks will also perform "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 – returning to the role of Elsa (but in a different story to her day job at Theatre Royal Drury Lane!).

Miller said "I have new respect for musicals! After weeks of training I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don't know what I was thinking."

Each episode sees six celebrities give musical turns in a one-night experience, following training in the art of performance. A second special, also hosted by John Barrowman, will take place in the new year. Barrowman, Barks, Paige and Nicholas will also stage a medley number to open the show.