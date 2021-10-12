Line-up for Luminaire Orchestra musical concert at Cadogan Hall revealed

The casting for the upcoming Luminaire Orchestra concert, celebrating all things overture in musical theatre, has been revealed.

Playing at Cadogan Hall on 1 November, the evening is to be compèred by broadcaster Charlene White, with an orchestra directed by Alex Parker and led by Emily Davis.

Showcasing 12 of the greatest overtures ever penned, the piece will feature numbers from My Fair Lady, South Pacific, Gypsy, Candide, The Light in the Piazza and new musical The Danish Girl.

Performing on the night will be Millie O'Connell (Rent) presenting "My Man" from Funny Girl, alongside Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple), with "The Light in the Piazza" from The Light in the Piazza, Julian Ovenden (South Pacific) with "Nothing More Than This" from Candide, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Flowers for Mrs Harris) with "Stay" from The Danish Girl and Billy Nevers (& Juliet) with "'Til I Hear You Sing" from Love Never Dies. Ovenden and Pitt-Pulford will also perform "Too Many Mornings" from Follies.

The Orchestra's aim is to recreate the sound you would have heard in the original productions of the aforementioned shows.