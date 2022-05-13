Broadway star Linda Lavin makes London debut at Crazy Coqs

Tony Award-winning actress Linda Lavin will make her London debut later this year with a concert at Crazy Coqs in the West End.

Lavin, known for starring in Broadway shows including Gypsy as well as the sitcom Alice, has been nominated for a total of six Tonys, and won in 1987 for Neil Simon's Broadway Bound.

Her show at Crazy Coqs, Love Notes, will see her "sing and swing her one-of-a-kind renditions of songs by composers including Gershwin, Porter and Jobim, as well as share tales from her legendary career as a star of Broadway, television and film."

It takes place on 28 September, as part of a newly announced programme that also features piano entertainer Bobby Crush, The Black Cat Cabaret, and pianist and singer Billy Stritch with a new show spotlighting Cy Coleman.