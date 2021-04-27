Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated musical Vivo to premiere on Netflix

There's about to be something of a deluge of Lin-Manuel Miranda-related projects dropping over the coming months, and Sony has just added to the hype.

The company has revealed that animated film Vivo, featuring music written and performed by Miranda, will premiere on Netflix. While the release date is to be revealed, once upon a time the film had a theatrical release in early June, so hopefully we'll see it soon.

The piece is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco with co-direction by Brandon Jeffords, and follows a kinkajou (honey-bear) voiced by Miranda, who plays music for crowds in Havana. Gloria Estefan also stars, with the screenplay by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Speaking of Quiara Alegría Hudes, the writer has also penned the screenplay for the eagerly anticipated In the Heights, which is set to premiere in June. You can see reactions to the film, based on the award-winning musical of the same name, here.

Vivo isn't even the only new piece featuring Miranda's creative talents heading to Netflix – the film version of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! will also premiere on the platform, with a cast led by Andrew Garfield. You can find out more here.

If that isn't enough, Miranda is also working on the tunes for the new live-action Little Mermaid film, while also premiering to reveal his own Disney animated piece, Encanto, set to land this autumn.