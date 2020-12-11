Disney confirms details about musical film Encanto, with tunes by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney has revealed more details about the upcoming animated film Encanto, which will feature music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

At its heavily publicised investor's presentation live-stream, the House of Mouse unveiled a brand new series of projects, updates on imminent films and fresh Disney Plus streamed experiences. You can find out more about some of them here.

Set in Colombia, Encanto is said to follow "a magical family live in a magical home". Miranda said that he's been working on the music for three years. The composer and lyricist's musical Hamilton is currently available on Disney's streaming platform.

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (who worked on Zootopia), co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith, the piece is set to be released in November 2021. You can watch a teaser-y trailer that might feature some of Miranda's music:

Other updates from the event include news that on the upcoming Lion King "live-action" semi-prequel film, Hans Zimmer will be joined by Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Britell to compose the music – with Barry Jenkins set to direct. Meanwhile, Disney Plus will present Peter Pan and Wendy, starring Yara Shahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook.