About this show

Hamilton comes to Disney+ with the original Broadway cast

Filmed live at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016, Lin-Manuel Miranda's multi award-winning musical leaps to the screen, transporting its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

Hamilton features Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Miranda's work is an exploration of a political mastermind who went from being a bastard orphan to George Washington's right-hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury Department secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and Aaron Burr, lifelong friend and foe of Hamilton, all attend this revolutionary tale of America's fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become.