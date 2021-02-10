Tick, Tick...Boom! musical film: everything you need to know

What is it?

The show is a relatively less well-known musical from Jonathan Larson. If that name sounds familiar it's because he's the mastermind behind Rent, one of the most revered musicals in recent memory.

Semi-autobiographical, Larson's musical is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.





Who's in it?

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Andrew Garfield (playing Larson), Vanessa Hudgens (as Karessa Johnson), Alexandra Shipp (as Susan), Judith Light (as Rosa Stevens), Robin de Jesus (Michael), Joanna Adler (Molly), Joshua Henry (Roger), Alex D Jennings (Lifeguard), Lauren Marcus (Donna), Marie Rose Baramo (Fly girl), Jared Loftin (role tbc) and Kenita Miller (role tbc) and Bradley Whitford. In a fun twist, Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film – a new performance (not just a voicemail!) that is not present in the original stage show.





Who else is involved?

The screenplay is written by Steven Levenson (of Dear Evan Hansen fame), while among the executive producers are Ron Howard. Choreography is by Ryan Heffington and cinematography is by Alice Brooks, who also tackled In the Heights (which is coming out this year).

Speaking of In the Heights, the film will mark the directorial debut of none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda – he of Hamilton and Moana fame. So that is an intriguing proposition.





Lin-Manuel Miranda

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage





Why else should I be excited?

Hudgens recently confirmed that more tunes will be added to flesh out the piece, so that's something to be buzzing about.





Can I see any clips or photos?

Hah not just yet – while a few set photos were posted in tabloids, it's all been largely kept secretive – except for a tease-y three second clip with Miranda and Garfield. You can see it below.





When is it out?

We don't know! We expect the first half of 2021 based on Netflix's trailer video, but that is about as much conjecture as we're willing to dabble in.