Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick...boom! musical movie reveals Netflix release date and first look

The release date and a first look have been revealed for tick, tick...boom!, the new musical movie directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on Jonathan Larson's hit stage show.

Semi-autobiographical, Larson's (Rent) musical is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.

Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp

© Macall Polay/NETFLIX

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Andrew Garfield (playing Larson), Vanessa Hudgens (as Karessa Johnson), Alexandra Shipp (as Susan), Judith Light (as Rosa Stevens), Robin de Jesus (Michael), Joanna Adler (Molly), Joshua Henry (Roger), Alex D Jennings (Lifeguard), Lauren Marcus (Donna), Marie Rose Baramo (Fly girl), Jared Loftin (role tbc) and Kenita Miller (role tbc) and Bradley Whitford. In a fun twist, Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film – a new performance (not just a voicemail!) that is not present in the original stage show.

Watch the first trailer here:

It has a screenplay by Steven Levenson, with Alice Brooks as director of photography, executive music producers Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman and Kurt Crowley, music supervisor Steven Gizicki, choreography by Ryan Heffington.

It will be released on Netflix on 19 November, and presented in select cinemas on 12 November 2021.