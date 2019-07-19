All-Star Les Misérables West End concert production casts Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas

Full casting has been announced for the all-star concert production of Les Misérables, which opens in the West End next month.

Joining the previously announced Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Katy Secombe, Matt Lucas, Bradley Jaden and Rob Houchen will be Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas.

Ako will take on the role of Eponine while Kerhoas plays Cosette in the show.

They will be joined by Rosanna Bates, Adam Bayjou, Ciarán Bowling, Simon Bowman, Oliver Brenin, Earl Carpenter, Vinny Coyle, Samantha Dorsey, Tamsin Dowsett, Nicola Espallardo, Celia Graham, Barnaby Hughes, Holly-Anne Hull, Oliver Jackson, Christopher Jacobsen, Gavin James, Will Jennings, Ciaran Joyce, Katie Kerr, Sarah Lark, Joanna Loxton, Craig Mather, Stephen Matthews, James Nicholson, Rosa O'Reilly, Claire Parrish, Sophie Reeves, Grainne Renihan, Leo Roberts, Raymond Walsh, Gemma Wardle and Andrew York.

The production, which will run in the Gielgud while the Les Misérables' customary home at the Queen's Theatre is renovated, will run from 10 August 2019 for 16 weeks until 30 November.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, will return to the Queen's Theatre, which will be renamed as the Sondheim Theatre in December 2019, where the newer 2009 staging of the production will be performed.

