Les Misérables, Phantom, Billy Elliot and more added to BroadwayHD for UK users

Streaming platform BroadwayHD has unveiled eight new titles that will be accessible for UK and Australia users.

From this week, the eight shows are streamable on the site, with a seven-day free trial available for those wanting an extra theatre fix.

The eight shows in question are: Cats (West End Adelphi show)

Billy Elliot (West End show)

Miss Saigon (West End show)

Love Never Dies (Australian production)

The Phantom of the Opera (Royal Albert Hall anniversary)

Les Misérables (2010 concert)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (film version)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2012 arena tour)

Hot tip for anyone wanting to do a quick week-long binge – set yourself a calendar reminder so you don't forget how long you have left on your free trial!

Some of these shows were previously streamed on YouTube, but are now available for an extended period of time on BroadwayHD.