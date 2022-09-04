Watch a stand-out duet of Les Misérables' "Bring Him Home" on The Voice

ITV's vocal competition show The Voice has leaned heavily into the musical world – the likes of Matt Croke, Lauren Drew, Matt Henry, Nicole Raquel Dennis and Nathan Amzi have all appeared on the much-loved singing series.

But the event also shows off some fantastic numbers – including classical soprano Emilie Parry-Williams and award-winning conductor and tenor Thomas Mottershead's duet version of "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, performed last night.

You can watch the performance here:

As you can tell from the reaction – the judges were pretty impressed.

The much loved musical continues to both tour and run in the West End. In fact, former The Voice contestant Drew is now joining the show!