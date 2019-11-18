Les Enfants Terribles to stage immersive United Queendom show at Kensington Palace

Les Enfants Terribles will return with a new immersive show in 2020, it has been revealed.

The award-winning theatre company, whose shows include The Trench, The Terrible Infants and Alice's Adventures Underground, will bring the new piece United Queendom to Kensington Palace in February 2020, running alongside charity Historic Royal Palaces. The immersive experience will begin once the Palaces have closed to visitors.

Using the historical setting to tell the tale of two remarkable women – Queen Caroline and Lady Henrietta Howard – the piece runs from 28 February to 30 March 2020. The piece is directed by Christa Harris, with creative director James Seager saying: "It's incredibly exciting to be 'let loose' in the palace after closing time to bring a modern twist to history and to re-introduce two women who have such modern influences and parallels to the world we live in today."

Full cast and creative team are to be announced.