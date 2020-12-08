Les Enfants Terribles to present online Sherlock Holmes show from next month

Pioneers of immersive experiences Les Enfants Terribles have unveiled a new digital show – based on the classic Arthur Conan Doyle character Sherlock Holmes.

Penned by Oliver Lansley and Anthony Spargo, the piece is inspired by the 2016 show The Games' Afoot.

The show's directors James Seager and Oliver Lansley said: "Our hope and desire with this experience is to offer a fun and engaging alternative to the traditional board game! We wanted to provide an alternative and enjoyable way for families and friends to be able to come together to crack the case and enjoy a new form of theatrical entertainment during this time and also bring back some connectivity to live entertainment which has sorely been missing over the last year."

Running for three weeks from 27 January, the show sees virtual participants don the famous deerstalker hat and solve "The Case of the Hung Parliament" – when a number of high profile politicians are found dead in their offices.

Tickets are apparently going fast, but there are discussions for more going on sale soon.

The piece is powered by LIVR with costume and set design by Samuel Wyer.