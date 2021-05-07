Lady Chatterley's Lover musical to run in the West End this summer

A musical version of Lady Chatterley's Lover will run in the West End.

John Robinson (Behind the Iron Mask) has crafted the libretto for the piece, playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 18 and 19 June 2021. The show will also be filmed fo future streaming, with plans for further live performances as well.

Lady Chatterley's Lover is directed by the award-winning Sasha Regan (Blondel) with original libretto by Phil Willmott (Relativity: The Einstein Musical), and production design by Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity).

Robinson comments, I am thrilled to be back in the West End with my latest musical – it's a project very close to my heart given my own roots in D H Lawrence country and I hope to give due justice to both the ground-breaking novel as well as the area in which it is set. By recording the show for streaming later this year we're also guaranteeing it a fabulous future life to ensure more audiences can enjoy the work."

Lighting is by Nic Farman, with movement by Chris Whittaker and musical direction by Michael Bradley. Casting is to be revealed.