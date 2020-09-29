Kristin Chenoweth joins Roald Dahl's The Witches film

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will join the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's hit novel The Witches.

The Wicked alum will be back in the world of wizardry once more for the piece (though her role is not specified) alongside the likes of Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick.

The new film based on Dahl's hit novel is directed by none other than Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis (who is also helping produce the West End time travel musical), and has yet to reveal a release date.

The book was previously turned into a film back in 1990. Dahl's novels are no stranger to the silver screen, with Matilda being a cult classic success while Steven Spielberg recently brought the BFG to cinemas with Mark Rylance.

A new version of Matilda, expected to feature a variety of songs and dances (in line with the stage musical), is also in the works.

Way back in 2017 (remember 2017?), Playbill published reports of plans for a musical version of The Witches at the National Theatre off the back of rumours in the Daily Mail, though the National has yet to confirm any official plans for the production.