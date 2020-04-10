Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Lippa have released a number from their Tiger King musical

It's an odd time in the arts world – theatres are shut, households are locked down and, somewhere, composers are creating a Tiger King musical.

Based on the cult Netflix documentary series about Joe Exotic, an eccentric zookeeper with a very dubious past, a new number for the hypothetical show has been penned by Andrew Lippa (responsible for some pretty mega pieces including The Wild Party and The Addams Family).

In this new number, performed by none other than Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, the owner of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin (who has become something of an icon) reflects on her life and the dubious death of her former husband.

It is remarkably catchy.

A full length production for when venues re-open?