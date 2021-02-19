Kiln Theatre to live-stream new play Girl on an Altar as it unveils spring season

The Kiln Theatre will stream Marina Carr's workshopped play Girl on the Altar in March.

A re-telling of the ancient myth of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon (tied into the massive Trojan war story), the piece will give audiences a chance to see a work-in-progress piece that has been commissioned by the north London venue.

The cast of Girl on an Altar includes Adjoa Andoh (Clytemnestra), Ayesha Antoine (Cassandra), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Cilissa), Finbar Lynch (Aegisthus), Joseph Mydell (Tyndareus) and Patrick O'Kane (Agamemnon). The reading will be live streamed for free online on 5 March at 7pm GMT.

The venue has also revealed that Tom Piper will join Kiln Theatre as associate designer, while Antoine, Polly Bennett, Kinnetia Isidore, Tony Jayawardena, Shelley Maxwell, Coral Messam, Piper, Kiln associate directors Taio Lawson and Susie McKenna and artistic director Indhu Rubasingham will appear in a series of online panel discussions focussed on navigating the theatre industry in the present day.

Rubasingham said today: "As we continue to work on reopening it is important we keep finding ways to connect with our communities. It is wonderful to have the opportunity to embed Tom into the organisation, advocating for freelancers and to add a Resident assistant designer into our team.

"These are firsts for Kiln and we couldn't do it without the support of Backstage Trust. It is vital in these difficult times that we continually look at how to support and engage with the pathways into theatre careers."