Kiln Theatre 2020 season to include RSC transfer and Paapa Essiedu

The Kiln Theatre has unveiled new shows that will be part of its 2020 programme.

The venue's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham will direct Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over, which runs from 13 February to 21 March with design by Robert Jones. Taking inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus, Nwandu's play will star Paapa Essiedu (The Convert) as Moses, with further casting to be announced.

The Kiln will host a London transfer for Hannah Khalil's A Museum in Baghdad, which is about to open at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon. Running from 22 April to 23 May, the show follows a museum in the Iraq capital in both 1926 and 2006. It is directed by Erica Whyman, with design by Tom Piper, lighting by Charles Balfour, music and sound by Oğuz Kaplangi, movement by Tanushka Marah, video by Nina Dunn and dramaturgy by David Greig and Pippa Hill. Casting for the London transfer is to be announced.

As previously announced Out of Joint's revival of The Glee Club will run from 4 to 27 June.