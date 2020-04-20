Kiln Theatre to offer free online masterclasses

Kiln Theatre will offer free online masterclasses for aspiring creatives during lockdowns.

The two-hour sessions will begin on 23 April with the venue's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham hosting a directing masterclass from 4 to 6pm. A week later, associate director Susie McKenna will present a musical theatre masterclass, also beginning at 4pm.

In addition, he venue will be running an artist development programme for north west Londoners, spearheaded by New Work associate Tom Wright alongside other Kiln artists.

Indhu Rubasingham said today, "At a time like this, it is important to find out ways to connect and share in this period of isolation and distance. How do we continue to be creative and innovative? Our workshop programme gives a range of opportunities for people to get involved in, wherever they are and whatever their experience.

"Susie and I will lead large webinars talking about our practice and approach to directing different types of theatre, with an opportunity for viewers to ask questions. I am also thrilled to announce that our New Work Associate Tom Wright will lead a 4-week programme of workshops for emerging artists from North West London, which will hopefully bear fruit and encourage more people on our doorstep to express themselves and to get writing. This alongside our continued Creative Engagement output, we're determined to stay in touch with our communities and offer a range of ways for them to feel connected and creative."

Those interested can find out more here.