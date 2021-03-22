Kerry Ellis to join Cats international run in Taiwan

Kerry Ellis will be hotfooting it to Taipei to star in Cats later this year.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, which is based on T S Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, will play in Taiwan as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Ellis previously took on the role of Grizabella during the show's run at The London Palladium revival in 2015.

Cats is directed by Trevor Nunn, with choreography by Gillian Lynne and design by John Napier. It features songs including "Memory" and "Mr Mistoffelees" and first ran in the West End in 1981.

The tour will run at Taipei Arena from 16 to 19 June, before moving to Kaohsiung National Theatre Opera House and Tauchung Chung-shan Hall.