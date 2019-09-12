Kerry Ellis, Amy Hart, Natalie McQueen and more to perform in West End Bares

West End performers Kerry Ellis, Natalie McQueen and Oliver Saville will join Love Island's Amy Hart to lead the 10th anniversary of West End Bares.

The stars will be joined by Michael Auger (Collabro) and Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Girl From The North Country). Ellis will perform in the finale, with this year's theme entitled West End Bares: Stripped. The show will play at Troxy on 13 October at 8:30pm.

West End Bares: Stripped will be directed by David Grewcock and Will Lucas, with choreography from Jessica Ellen Knight, Sean Parkins, Joanna Goodwin, Stuart Rogers, Racky Plews, Ashley Nottingham, Ella Nonini, Adam Scott and Chris Whittaker, with more to be announced.

The show benefits the Make A Difference Trust, a UK-based charity with a vision of a world free from HIV and AIDS. The concept has raised over £300,000 since its inception and is based on Broadway Bares, by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman).

More special celebrity guests and performers for this year will be announced later this month.