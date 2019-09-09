Pretty Woman musical West End dates, venue and more confirmed

The musical adaptation of Pretty Woman will open in the West End in February 2020, it has been confirmed.

Based on the iconic 1990 film of the same name, the musical started its life at Chicago's Oriental Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it opened at the Nederlander Theatre starring Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) as Vivian Ward, alongside Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) as Edward Lewis.

Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) directs and choreographs the West End production.

The first preview will take place on 13 February 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre, with the piece booking for a limited season until 2 January 2021.

Tickets for Pretty Woman in the West End are on sale at 12pm in a special WhatsOnStage pre-sale.

Casting for the West End production is to be announced, with a Broadway Cast recording available to listen to now.

Pretty Woman has an original score by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams alongside long-term writing partner Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter JF Lawton.

The show has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.