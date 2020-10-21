& Juliet's Miriam-Teak Lee and Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty to perform at the Olivier Awards

Further programming information has been revealed for this year's Olivier Awards.

Two nominees, Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) will have digital performances presented during the ceremony, which will be available on both YouTube and ITV on Sunday evening (the ITV broadcast begins at 10.20pm).

Lee and Tutty are nominated in the Best Actor / Actress in a Musical categories at the Awards, which are postponed from April due to the ongoing pandemic. The event will be hosted by Jason Manford.

In addition, Sharon D Clarke will perform a tribute to Don Black, who has received the Special Award. You can find out more about timings for Sunday here.

Julian Bird said: "This is not how we had originally planned to celebrate this year's outstanding Olivier nominees, but like so many others we have adapted to these challenging times. I am thrilled that we have been able to safely pull together this programme that will hopefully engage and inspire audiences at home whilst reminding them of the talent and vibrancy within our theatre industry.

"In response to the pandemic, we have set up the Theatre Artists Fund spearheaded by Sam Mendes to help the many talented freelancers in our industry who are in financial hardship. As part of the broadcasts there will be a special feature with Sam and some of the recipients of the grant."

You can read the full list of nominees for this year's Oliviers here.