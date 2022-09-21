Judi Dench to make West End Christmas appearances alongside Gyles Brandreth

Now here's a festive treat – Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth will be uniting for a series of cosy West End dates this December.

Dench will appear in conversation with Brandreth for three performances only at the Gielgud Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

The "I Remember It Well" events will see the evening divided into two parts. The first will delve into Dench's life and career, from the 1930s through to her most recent Oscar nomination in 2022. Act two will see the pair bring some festive cheer with a variety of "imaginary guests", alongside some festive party pieces.

Seven-time Olivier Award-winner Dench, whose major list of credits include the James Bond franchise, Cabaret in 1968, The Winter's Tale in the West End and her Oscar-winning turn in Shakespeare in Love, said today: "My Christmas is going to start quite early this year with a lot of larking about with Gyles Brandreth at the Gielgud. Hopefully see you there!"

Brandreth added: "I'm going to a Christmas party and Judi Dench is bringing all the guests. It'll be just the two of us on stage, but we'll have a cast list that runs from William Shakespeare to James Bond, from Clint Eastwood to Billy Connolly, with stories of so many of the extraordinary people and amazing moments Judi has known during her incredible career. There'll be laughs, crackers and a bran tub of surprises. There might be a festive song or two, too."

Ticket go on general sale on Friday.