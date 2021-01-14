Judi Dench reveals she's had the Covid vaccine

Judi Dench has had the Covid vaccine, she's revealed.

Chatting to the BBC, the award-winning performer, who has dazzled on both stage and screen, said she had the jab last week. She says she is now expecting to have her second vaccine in around 11 weeks time, though did not reveal if she'd had the "Oxford" or the "Pfizer" vaccine.

Dench, 86, follows in the footsteps of Ian McKellen, who had a Covid vaccine last month. She stars in the upcoming film version of Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit, which is being released on-demand while cinemas remain closed.

Her co-star Dan Stevens also revealed this week that Dench had a distinct response when reactions to the film version of classic musical Cats came in – it was released while she was shooting the Coward adaptation. Dench played the role of Old Deuteronomy in the musical flick.

Cats did not have the peachiest response when it was released in cinemas, with a low "Rotten Tomatoes" score. Chatting to Yahoo, Stevens said that Dench was "pretty mad about the fur", and that she was "bemused" about what had happened. He admitted it was "very funny listening to her de-brief", and that she was "slightly in rehab from her experience" amidst all the negative comments.