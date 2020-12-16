Ian McKellen receives first part of Covid vaccination

Famed actor and campaigner Ian McKellen, 81, has taken the first of the two-part Covid vaccine.

Posing for pictures posted by the NHS on social media today, McKellen gave a big thumbs up as he received his first jab.

The vaccine roll-out began in earnest earlier this month, with those either working on the front line or the most elderly receiving the initial batch of vaccines.

McKellen was in the West End on stage barely a week or so ago in the West End production of The Comeback, which has had to pause its run while the pandemic continues and stronger tier restrictions are in place. He will have to return to the second part of the jab in a few weeks' time – after which he should be immune to the Covid virus.

Chatting after receiving the jab, McKellen said: "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric.

"Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent - it ought to be - because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to - you're doing your bit for society.

"Of course, it's painless... it's convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they've been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."